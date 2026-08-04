Education workshop promotes rehabilitation at HMP Windmill Hill

The Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism has partnered with the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and HMP Windmill Hill to deliver an education and personal development workshop for inmates.

The workshop formed part of the Ministry’s Education, Skills and Work Reintegration Programme and encouraged participants to view education, skills development and lifelong learning as routes towards rehabilitation and future employment.

The initiative followed discussions involving the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, Jolene Gomez from the Ministry and the Royal Gibraltar Regiment about the importance of introducing inmates to positive role models who had advanced their careers through education.

The Regiment subsequently offered to deliver a workshop focused on resilience, education and personal development.

Entitled From Nothing to Something, the interactive session encouraged inmates to reflect on education, perseverance and personal responsibility.

Through discussions, guided reflection and coaching exercises, participants were asked to identify their strengths, consider their aspirations and explore opportunities to learn new skills.

The workshop also outlined the educational and professional development opportunities available within the Royal Gibraltar Regiment.

These include military and trade-specific training, adventurous training and civilian-accredited qualifications aimed at supporting career progression and providing transferable skills for employment beyond military service.

Participants were also given information about the educational opportunities available at HMP Windmill Hill through the Ministry’s Education, Skills and Work Reintegration Programme.

The Ministry said inmates engaged positively with the session and welcomed the opportunity to reflect on their future aspirations.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture, Tourism and Youth, Christian Santos, said: "Education has the power to transform lives. This workshop demonstrated the importance of positive role models in encouraging people to recognise their potential and make positive choices for the future. I am grateful to His Excellency the Governor, the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and the staff at HMP Windmill Hill for their collaboration in delivering an initiative that reflects our commitment to rehabilitation through education, skills development and employment."