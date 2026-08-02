Three men charged with immigration offences and going equipped for theft 

Three men have been charged with immigration offences and going equipped for theft after they were allegedly found with bolt-cutters near bicycles in Europort.

The RGP said uniformed officers from Response Team 4 arrested the men on Thursday evening after receiving information from off-duty RGP and HM Customs officers.

The off-duty officers had reportedly seen and challenged the men while they were in possession of bolt-cutters and targeting bicycles in the Europort area.

Police enquiries later established that none of the men had the documentation required to enter or remain in Gibraltar.

The men were identified as Algerian national Louai Bahkoul, 23, and Moroccan nationals Oussama El Bradi, 31, and Aymen Fatmi, 30.

Each was charged with one count of “Non-Gibraltarian found in Gibraltar without a valid Permit or Certificate” and one count of “Going Equipped for Theft.”

The three men remained in police custody and were due to appear before the Magistrates’ Court on Monday.