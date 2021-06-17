Eight people found in BGTW arrested
Eight migrants were spotted by the Royal Gibraltar Police’s marine section on Wednesday morning in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.
Officers were informed that a small Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boat was spotted some 200 metres southwest of Europa Point.
Marine Section officers were deployed and found eight men, aged between 19 to 32, on a 4-metre single engine Zodiac, a RGP spokesman said.
The men, all of North African origin, were brought back to the base where they were arrested on suspicion of being in Gibraltar waters without a valid permit or certificate.
None of them required medical attention, the RGP said.