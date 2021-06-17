Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 17th Jun, 2021

Eight people found in BGTW arrested

By Chronicle Staff
17th June 2021

Eight migrants were spotted by the Royal Gibraltar Police’s marine section on Wednesday morning in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.

Officers were informed that a small Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boat was spotted some 200 metres southwest of Europa Point.

Marine Section officers were deployed and found eight men, aged between 19 to 32, on a 4-metre single engine Zodiac, a RGP spokesman said.

The men, all of North African origin, were brought back to the base where they were arrested on suspicion of being in Gibraltar waters without a valid permit or certificate.

None of them required medical attention, the RGP said.

