Eight people found in BGTW arrested

Eight migrants were spotted by the Royal Gibraltar Police’s marine section on Wednesday morning in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.

Officers were informed that a small Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boat was spotted some 200 metres southwest of Europa Point.

Marine Section officers were deployed and found eight men, aged between 19 to 32, on a 4-metre single engine Zodiac, a RGP spokesman said.

The men, all of North African origin, were brought back to the base where they were arrested on suspicion of being in Gibraltar waters without a valid permit or certificate.

None of them required medical attention, the RGP said.