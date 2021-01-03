Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 3rd Jan, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Eighth Covid death confirmed, as 102 new cases detected

Photo: REUTERS/Jon Nazca

By Chronicle Staff
3rd January 2021

An eighth person has died from Covid-19, the Gibraltar Government has confirmed, as it revealed 102 new cases were detected and 173 recovered on Sunday.
The deceased was a man aged between 90 and 95 years old and had been admitted to Victoria Ward on December 27 after testing positive.
The Government said the patent died due to Covid-19 pneumonitis on Saturday.
"With deep regret, we have lost another member of our community to Covid-19," Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said.
"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."
"Please protect yourselves and your loved ones, and help us stop the spread. With a vaccine around the corner, we must do everything we can to safeguard the vulnerable and the elderly from the worst effects of this deadly virus. Stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary. If you do have to go out to work, exercise or go to an essential shop, wear a mask, wash your hands and keep a safe 2 metre distance from others."
"Together, we can get through this."
The number of active Covid-19 cases stood at 906 on Sunday, with six of these being visitors.
The total number of confirmed cases is 2,406 and there are 2,147 people in self-isolation.
There are currently 19 positive cases in the Covid-19 Ward, five in the CCU and 25 in Elderly Residential Services.
Since the pandemic began 124,052 tests have been carried out, of which 13 are pending and 28,704 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling.
Of the 90 new resident cases in Gibraltar on Sunday, 41 were close contacts of existing active cases.

Most Read

Local News

Entry into Gib ‘exclusively’ a decision for BCA, CM says after Gonzalez Laya comments

Sat 2nd Jan, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar declares 'major incident' and goes into lockdown as virus cases surge

Sat 2nd Jan, 2021

Local News

CM announces lockdown as virus cases jump by 172

Fri 1st Jan, 2021

Brexit

Political agreement reached for Gibraltar’s post-Brexit future

Thu 31st Dec, 2020

UK/Spain News

Junta restricts movement between Campo municipalities as Covid cases jump

Sat 2nd Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd January 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Entry into Gib ‘exclusively’ a decision for BCA, CM says after Gonzalez Laya comments

2nd January 2021

Local News
Gibraltar declares 'major incident' and goes into lockdown as virus cases surge

2nd January 2021

Local News
CM announces lockdown as virus cases jump by 172

1st January 2021

Local News
GSD gives ‘cautious welcome’ to Gib agreement

31st December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021