Eighth Covid death confirmed, as 102 new cases detected

An eighth person has died from Covid-19, the Gibraltar Government has confirmed, as it revealed 102 new cases were detected and 173 recovered on Sunday.

The deceased was a man aged between 90 and 95 years old and had been admitted to Victoria Ward on December 27 after testing positive.

The Government said the patent died due to Covid-19 pneumonitis on Saturday.

"With deep regret, we have lost another member of our community to Covid-19," Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

"Please protect yourselves and your loved ones, and help us stop the spread. With a vaccine around the corner, we must do everything we can to safeguard the vulnerable and the elderly from the worst effects of this deadly virus. Stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary. If you do have to go out to work, exercise or go to an essential shop, wear a mask, wash your hands and keep a safe 2 metre distance from others."

"Together, we can get through this."

The number of active Covid-19 cases stood at 906 on Sunday, with six of these being visitors.

The total number of confirmed cases is 2,406 and there are 2,147 people in self-isolation.

There are currently 19 positive cases in the Covid-19 Ward, five in the CCU and 25 in Elderly Residential Services.

Since the pandemic began 124,052 tests have been carried out, of which 13 are pending and 28,704 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling.

Of the 90 new resident cases in Gibraltar on Sunday, 41 were close contacts of existing active cases.