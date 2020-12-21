Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Elderly Residential Services closes to visitors

By Chronicle Staff
21st December 2020

The Gibraltar Government has announced Elderly Residential Services will be closed to visitors due to the increase of positive Covid-19 cases in the community.
This comes after Public Health Gibraltar and Infection Control has advised to stop visits to the ERS facilities and ERS has reverted to high alert.
"The decision has not been taken lightly, but all measures are designed to protect and safeguard residents," the Government said.
"In parallel, ERS will increase measures already in place."
"ERS assures relatives that the situation will be constantly monitored and reviewed in line with Public Health advice but right now this is the safest decision in the interests of saving life."

