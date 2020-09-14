Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 14th Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Eliott’s Gold: A strange mix of war, money and politics

By Alice Mascarenhas
14th September 2020

A new book on a little-known episode in Gibraltar’s history is published this week by Roy Clinton. Gibraltar MP and Opposition Member, Mr Clinton is a keen amateur local historian and his first publication called ‘Eliott’s Gold’ tells the untold story, that is until now, of how whilst still serving as Governor of Gibraltar and...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Wales removes Gibraltar from quarantine exemption list, but no change in England

Thu 3rd Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Environment protection unit launches investigation into Macaque video

Fri 11th Sep, 2020

Local News

Boris Johnson says ‘no fragment’ of British sovereignty ‘will be given away’ against Gibraltar’s wishes

Thu 10th Sep, 2020

Local News

UK exercises direct rule in Cayman case with echoes in Gib

Mon 7th Sep, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
‘Pragmatism and diplomacy’ only response to Spanish incursions

14th September 2020

Local News
Citizens ‘the overriding interest’ in talks about Gibraltar’s future

14th September 2020

Local News
Changing Mediterranean landscape makes Gibraltar ‘increasingly important’ to UK military, Governor says

14th September 2020

Sports
Teams return to training ground ahead of European club competitions

12th September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020