Wed 13th Sep, 2023

Elliott Phillips decides not to seek re-election, but hopes to return

GSD leader Keith Azopardi and Elliott Phillips, in an image posted on social media by Mr Azopardi following Mr Phillips’ announcement that he would not seek re-election when Gibraltar goes to the polls on October 12.

By Chronicle Staff
13th September 2023

Elliott Phillips will not seek re-selection as a GSD candidate at the forthcoming election, drawing a line under 16 years in politics but signalling he “very much hopes” to return in the future. Mr Phillips said he had taken the difficult decision for personal reasons after contesting three elections as part of the GSD team....

