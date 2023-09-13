Elliott Phillips decides not to seek re-election, but hopes to return
Elliott Phillips will not seek re-selection as a GSD candidate at the forthcoming election, drawing a line under 16 years in politics but signalling he “very much hopes” to return in the future. Mr Phillips said he had taken the difficult decision for personal reasons after contesting three elections as part of the GSD team....
