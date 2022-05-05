Emaciated eagle rescued from macaque attack
A short-toed eagle downed by Peregrine falcons at the Top of Rock was rescued after being attacked by a pack of Barbary macaques threatened by its presence on the ground. Taxi driver John Charles Guy and his colleague Adrian Desoisa intervened as the monkeys closed in on the bird in a dramatic incident that left...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here