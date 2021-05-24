Email scam targets GIB bank customers

The Royal Gibraltar Police has warned of a scam using fake emails to target customers of Gibraltar International Bank.

The RGP said customers are receiving authentic-looking spoof emails that appear to be from the bank.

The email asks customers to verify their email and phone numbers on the banks online bank system and invites customers to click on a link.

After clicking on the link customers are taken to a fake page where scammers then ask for their banking details.





Detective Sergeant Jonathan Goodson, who works in the RGP’s Fraud Squad, said it was important for people to be aware of this latest scam.

“The bank would never ask you to click on a link and ask for personal information," he said.

"We’d like to remind the general public that they should refrain from giving away personal information online. Scams requesting personal information will often use fake or cloned websites to fool the victim into thinking they are corresponding with a genuine company, when in fact they are giving personal information to criminals who will then use this information to access the victim’s funds."

“If in doubt you should always independently check contact details for the company requesting the information and call them directly to confirm the approach. Remember if you think the company requesting the information should already have this data, they probably do and would not need to ask for it. In most cases funds being taken by fraudsters will leave Gibraltar and it is not always easy to get these funds back.”

The RGP warned people to notify the bank immediately if any funds are lost, and then police via www.police.gi/report-online or via telephone number 200 72500.

“You can also warn friends and family, especially anyone you feel may be particularly vulnerable to this type of scam," DS Goodson said.

"It won’t cost you anything and your warning may help others from becoming a victim of crime.”

For more advice visit https://takefive-stopfraud.org.uk and www.police.gi/information/cyber-safety