Emergency appeal fund launched in Gibraltar to aid Valencia flood victims

An emergency appeal fund has been launched in Gibraltar to provide immediate financial aid to the thousands of families impacted by the devastating floods in Valencia.

The appeal fund has been set up by a group of volunteers led by Eddie Yome, the former Commissioner of Police, and is supported by the Gibraltar Red Cross.

The Valencia Aid Appeal Fund aims to assist those who have lost their homes and livelihoods.

“Gibraltar’s community is encouraged to contribute to this fund, as all donations will go directly toward critical relief efforts,” the fund’s organisers said in a statement.

“Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference in bringing swift relief to affected communities.”

At this stage, support will be initially focussed in raising funds for the relief effort.

The flooding has caused widespread damage to the region’s road and transport networks, and authorities in Valencia have implemented restrictions on movement to facilitate the emergency response operations by Spanish authorities.

“While we understand that many people may wish to donate items of clothing, equipment and other essentials, we need to be mindful of the fact that any assistance we provide should be in line with the wishes of the Spanish authorities and not unintentionally act as a drain on valuable resources which could potentially hinder the operations of the emergency services on the ground,” the statement added.

Mr Yome said: “Gibraltar has a proud history of supporting those most in need especially when struck by disasters such as this.”

“We are asking for your help in this urgent time of need.”

“Your donation will ensure that we do all we can to support the wider relief effort.”

The Government of Gibraltar is also supporting the appeal.

“His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar fully supports this initiative, led by former Commissioner Yome, as a way of showing solidarity with the people of the province of Valencia in these very difficult moments they are living,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

HOW TO CONTRIBUTE

Via Bank Transfer. Donations can be sent directly to the following bank account:

Account Name: VALENCIA AID APPEAL

Account Number: 20016967

Account Type: GBP Corporate Community Account

IBAN: GI69GIBK000000020016967

Sort Code: 60-83-14

Swift Code: GIBKGIGI

“This fund offers a direct way for people to make an immediate impact in the lives of those affected by the flooding,” the organisers said.

“We thank you for any support you can offer during this critical time.”