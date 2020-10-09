Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 9th Oct, 2020

Emergency response driver training for GDP

By Chronicle Staff
9th October 2020

Along with colleagues from HM Customs, the Airfield Fire and Rescue Service, and the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, officers from the Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) recently completed an Emergency Response Instruction Course.

The four-day course conducted in Gibraltar, provided existing driver trainers with information on new systems of teaching and improved methods of testing the competence of individual students.

The course was delivered by Emergency Response Driver Training Limited (ERDT), an organisation accredited by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents.

Passing the course means that the successful Instructors can now begin to deliver the training and assess those required as response drivers within their respective organisations.

As a result of this training, the public should see more vehicles from the above agencies operating with blue lights and audible warnings around Gibraltar.

“Joint training such as this keeps the response driving standards of the emergency services in Gibraltar at the highest level, allowing drivers to respond quickly and safely. It also provides GDP personnel with a further opportunity to engage with their counterparts in the other agencies,” said a statement from British Forces Gibraltar.

