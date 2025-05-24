Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 24th May, 2025

Emotional homecoming for Lourdes to Gib cyclists after gruelling 1,200km ride for charity

Photos by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
24th May 2025

After 1,200km in the saddle over ten days Team Lourdes to Gibraltar are home.

Jimmy Alcantara, Ian Howes, Glen Ballantine, and Tony Yusifredo cycled into Casemates at noon on Saturday to applause from dozens of family, friends and well wishers.

The men, who had completed the journey with Ian McGrail and Michael Vella in the support vehicle, had cycled over 1,200km bike ride in aid of Brain Tumour Research and Kidney Care Gibraltar.

The ten day challenge saw them take on hill and hill amassing over 11,300m in elevation as they did so.

Minutes after pedalling into Casemates Mr Howes told the Chronicle he was “over the moon” that they achieved their goal.

“It's been a hard few few days for me personally, because I've had tonsillitis for the past few days, which hasn't helped,” he said.

“But you know, the support we've had locally has been great, and that's pushes you.”

“I mean, only this morning there was about 30 cyclists accompanying us from Jimena to Gib.”

“And it just shows you the support that everybody's given us, everybody's given the charities, the awareness for the charities, from yourselves, GBC, everybody has been absolutely great.”

“The community aspect is absolutely great, and you'll never, find that anywhere else in in the world.”

While the goal was to raise awareness the team raised over £10,000 too.

Which will be equally shared between both charities, Brain Tumour Research and Kidney Care Gibraltar.

“Every single expense that we've incurred on the route has been paid by the riders themselves, our hotels, our food. The petrol and the support is being sponsored. Our jerseys were sponsored,” he said.

“So none of that money is going to ourselves, every single penny goes towards the charities.”

There is still time to donate and this can be done via https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ianalex-howes

