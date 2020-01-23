Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 23rd Jan, 2020

Emotional opening marks ‘dream come true’ for Clubhouse

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Clubhouse CEO Emily Adamberry Olivero at the opening of the new premises in Main Street. Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
23rd January 2020

Clubhouse Gibraltar unveiled its new premises in Main Street during an emotional opening presentation today. Clubhouse CEO Emily Adamberry Olivero called the premises a “dream come true” and thanked everyone who has supported the charity, at the packed opening event. For Ms Adamberry Olivero mental health is very close to her heart, and a field...

