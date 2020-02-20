Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 20th Feb, 2020

Emotive farewell for Governor Ed and Lorraine

Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
20th February 2020

After four years Governor Lieutenant General Edward Davis and his wife Lorraine tearfully said goodbye to Gibraltar as they walked down Main Street on Tuesday. The slow walk from the Convent to Casemates the saw Lt Gen Davis and Mrs Davis stopped by friends new and old, passers-by, and school children. School children excitedly waited...

