Emotive farewell for Governor Ed and Lorraine
After four years Governor Lieutenant General Edward Davis and his wife Lorraine tearfully said goodbye to Gibraltar as they walked down Main Street on Tuesday. The slow walk from the Convent to Casemates the saw Lt Gen Davis and Mrs Davis stopped by friends new and old, passers-by, and school children. School children excitedly waited...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here