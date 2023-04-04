Employment Tribunal appointments will ‘make service accessible to all’

The appointments of two new chairpersons for the Employment Tribunal will “help make the service accessible to all” the Government of Gibraltar said on Friday.

Gabrielle O’Hagan was appointed as President and Lead Chairperson while Stephen Bossino was appointed as part-time Chairperson.

Both were sworn in during a ceremony held at the Convent by the Governor of Gibraltar, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel.

The appointments to the Employment Tribunal come some months after the GSD criticised the Gibraltar Government for delays to the system, with 59 cases awaiting the appointment of a chairman in the Employment Tribunal last October.

At the time the GSD said some people has been waiting for more than two years to have their cases heard.

After a long-running recruitment drive, Ms O’Hagan and Mr Bossino were announced as the new appointments on Friday.

Both Chairpersons will be supported by the existing pool of ad-hoc Chairpersons who have been re-appointed for another term of three years, No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“These appointments are part of our efforts to improve the quality of justice in Gibraltar and make the Employment Tribunal more accessible to all,” the Government spokesman added.

The Minister with responsibility for Employment, Steven Linares said: “The Government had committed to making justice accessible to all by simplifying the procedures at the Employment Tribunal and making the necessary changes to offer Gibraltar the first-class service it needs and deserves.”

“The Chairpersons’ Oath of Allegiance has been the culmination of the work the Director of Employment and the department have undertaken in pursuit of these commitments.”

“To this end, the appointment of the President and Lead Chairperson to the Employment Tribunal will play a critical role in the delivery of justice.”

“I am confident that the proactive steps the Government has taken in these respects will pay dividends in the years to come to ensure a fairer and more equitable Gibraltar.”

Ms O’Hagan, President and Lead Chairperson of the Employment Tribunal, said: “I am delighted to have been appointed and look forward to working with Mr Bossino and the existing pool of ad-hoc Chairpersons to ensure that justice is delivered fairly to all parties involved in employment disputes in Gibraltar.”