Empty cruise ship docks in Gibraltar for fuel

The cruise liner World Dream arrived in the bay this morning to carry out a technical call in Gibraltar.

Cruise visits have been suspended by the Gibraltar Government and the ship is carrying no passengers.

It is berthing exclusively for bunkers and no crew members will be allowed to disembark from the vessel.

Likewise there will be no attendance on board the vessel from shore based staff.

The vessel will be in Gibraltar only for a short stay.

The sole reason for the vessel calling at Gibraltar is to take on fuel to allow it to re-position to the United States.