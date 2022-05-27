Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 27th May, 2022

Enchanted Princess makes it inaugural call to the Rock

By Chronicle Staff
27th May 2022

Minister for Tourism Vijay Daryanani welcomed the Enchanted Princess of Princess Cruises on its inaugural call to Gibraltar

The Enchanted Princess cruise ship arrived at Gibraltar Port on Friday at 7am from Lisbon, Portugal and departed later on that afternoon to its next port of call in Cadiz, Spain at 5pm. The Enchanted Princess is the fifth in line of the Princess Royal-class ships.

The vessel has a maximum capacity of 3,660 passengers over its 19 decks and on this occasion was carrying a total of 1,588 passengers and 1,205 crew on board.

Mr Daryanani engaged in the traditional exchange of plaques with Captain Mario Ciruzzi at the Gibraltar Cruise Terminal.

“Enchanted Princess is our 7th inaugural call this month,” said Mr Daryanani.

“This is simply phenomenal.”

“The fact that we are attracting more new ships than ever before says it all. We are, as I have always said, one of the preferred destinations in the Mediterranean. I am constantly talking to itinerary planners and senior executives in the industry, as this is the only way to keep the momentum going”.

