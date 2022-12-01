Eneko Alberdi and La No Solo Blues Band
MUSIC REVIEW By Richard Cartwright The Musicians Association of Gibraltar (MAG) brought an alternative band to the stage in Ince’s Hall, ‘Eneko Alberdi and La No Solo Blues Band’. Their aim is to bring something different not normally staged on the Rock. Last time it was a Jazzy outfit and this time a Blues band....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here