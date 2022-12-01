Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 1st Dec, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Eneko Alberdi and La No Solo Blues Band

Pics by Mark Galliano

By Guest Contributor
1st December 2022

MUSIC REVIEW By Richard Cartwright The Musicians Association of Gibraltar (MAG) brought an alternative band to the stage in Ince’s Hall, ‘Eneko Alberdi and La No Solo Blues Band’. Their aim is to bring something different not normally staged on the Rock. Last time it was a Jazzy outfit and this time a Blues band....

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

GHA disappointed at negative social media comments towards GP

Mon 28th Nov, 2022

Brexit

Treaty negotiators still pushing for ‘early agreement’ as Gib rehearses ‘no deal’ readiness

Wed 30th Nov, 2022

Local News

Father Charlie's soup kitchen preparing 450 Christmas hampers for those in need

Wed 30th Nov, 2022

Local News

Man jailed for five years for sexually assaulting a child

Wed 30th Nov, 2022

Brexit

Vox accused of trying to ‘sabotage’ treaty talks with ‘textbook far right nationalism’

Tue 29th Nov, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st December 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Mental health is both a challenge and an opportunity in the workplace

30th November 2022

Features
Stories of the Royal family

30th November 2022

Features
Rebuilding Britain’s role in International Development

30th November 2022

Features
‘Focus on the outcome’

30th November 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022