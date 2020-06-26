Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 26th Jun, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

England goes al fresco to help hospitality sector rebound

By Press Association
26th June 2020

By William James
Restaurants and pubs in England will be able to serve customers on pavements, terraces and even in car parks under a relaxation of planning laws put before parliament on Thursday, as ministers seek to restart the stalled hospitality sector on July 4.

Britain is slowly reopening after more than three months of lockdown that has pushed some businesses to the brink and forced the government to borrow billions to support its economy.

The government will present legislation aimed at allowing pubs, cafes and restaurants more freedom to operate outside, where experts say the risk of Covid-19 transmission is lower.

The Business and Planning Bill includes changes to allow venues to spread out into pedestrianised areas, terraces and car parks, and temporarily allow them to sell alcohol that can be consumed off the premises.

"Pubs, restaurants and cafes are the lifeblood of high streets and town centres across the country and we are doing all we can to ensure they can bounce back as quickly and safely as possible," business minister Alok Sharma said.

Britain's temperate climate enjoyed its hottest day of 2020 on Wednesday, but the Met Office national forecaster has predicted more unsettled weather around July 4.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a broad outline of the next stage of Britain's return to business on Tuesday, saying he was looking forward to visiting a pub, eating in a restaurant and having his hair cut.

The new legislation builds on that, and is seen as a key step towards getting the hospitality sector, some of which has been forced to shut entirely during lockdown, back on its feet.

It is due to be debated on Monday. Once passed into law, almost all measures will only apply to England, with rules in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland mostly determined by their own devolved governments.
(PA)

Most Read

Local News

Bemusement in Gib over report claiming UK views Rock as ‘high risk’ for Covid-19 travel

Thu 25th Jun, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Local News

Royal Navy Commander retires after 40 years of service

Mon 22nd Jun, 2020

Local News

Five men in two kayaks rescued south of the Rock

Sun 21st Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th June 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Foreign Affairs Commission in Spanish Congress backs tax treaty

26th June 2020

UK/Spain News
UK to start new tradition of applauding NHS on its birthday

25th June 2020

UK/Spain News
Rule out chlorinated chicken being ‘on the menu’ in trade talks, says MP

25th June 2020

UK/Spain News
Leave wind farms to business and we can fuel green recovery – energy boss

25th June 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020