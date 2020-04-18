Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

English football will open behind closed doors Parry tells supporters

By Stephen Ignacio
17th April 2020

Rick Parry, EFL Chair in an open letter to supporters has signalled the first important change supporters will see on the return of professional football in England. The EFL Chair highlighting that the return of football will be behind closed doors in what has been the most significant statement made to supporters since the start...

