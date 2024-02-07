Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 7th Feb, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Enhancements to GHA telephone system

Photo by PA.

By Chronicle Staff
7th February 2024

Following concerns expressed to the Minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, the Gibraltar Health Authority has modified its telephone system to allow for phone calls to be specifically identified by the receiver.

Until recently, all phone calls received from St Bernard’s Hospital would show the generic switchboard number of 200 72266.

Phone calls will now show the specific departmental, clinic or ward number, allowing service users to identify them and to return the call if necessary.

The GHA Director General, Kevin McGee, said: “Introducing this change to our telephone system has not been easy and has required great technical and professional input. I would like to thank everyone involved in this for their work which, ultimately, is in the interest of all our service users.”

Ms Arias-Vasquez, added: “The enhancements we have made to the GHA telephone system reflect our commitment to addressing the concerns raised by our community.”

“Now, with individualised caller identification, service users can have confidence in knowing exactly which ward or clinic is reaching out to them and are able to return the call should they miss it. I would like to thank all those involved for their dedication and technical expertise, as this improvement is a testament to our focus on delivering the best possible experience at the GHA for our valued service users,” she added.

Most Read

Local News

Roaming macaque caught in La Linea after two-day cross-border effort

Tue 6th Feb, 2024

Local News

Macaque jumps border into La Linea, remains at large

Mon 5th Feb, 2024

Local News

Monument Place and Plaza development seeks full planning permission

Fri 2nd Feb, 2024

Local News

Gib’s unwanted Redibikes fuel cycling ‘revolution’ in Marrakech

Mon 5th Feb, 2024

Local News

Gibraltarian ‘Twin Springs Glamping Retreat’ owners featured on Channel 4's ‘A New Life in the Sun’

Wed 31st Jan, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th February 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Minister for Youth and Chief Secretary visit Youth Clubs

7th February 2024

Local News
First meeting of Select Committee on people with disabilities

7th February 2024

Local News
Feetham visits Bank J. Safra Sarasin

7th February 2024

Local News
Cortes holds South District ‘Town Hall’ meeting

7th February 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024