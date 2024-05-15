Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Entain continues commitment to Calpe House

By Chronicle Staff
15th May 2024

Stephen Hodgson, representing Entain PLC, one of the prominent corporate sponsors of Calpe House, reaffirmed the company’s steadfast dedication to supporting the charitable endeavours of Calpe House during his visit this week.

Entain PLC is one of the largest employers in the private sector in Gibraltar.

During his time at Calpe House, Mr Hodgson met with Albert Poggio, the charity’s executive chairman, where he reiterated Entain’s unwavering commitment to sponsoring Calpe House.

Mr Poggio expressed his gratitude for Entain’s continuous support, emphasising the significant impact corporate sponsorship has on the charity’s operations.

Mr Hodgson also met with the dedicated staff and personally expressed his appreciation for their hard work and dedication to the charity’s objective of ‘Gibraltar’s Home from Home’.

