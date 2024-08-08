Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 8th Aug, 2024

Entertainment for Gib Fair announced

Archive image by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
8th August 2024

Entertainment for the Family Pavilion at this year’s Gibraltar Fair has been announced by the SDGG and Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS).

The Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, will officially inaugurate the Gibraltar Fair on Friday, August 23, at 7pm.

Mr Santos will be accompanied by Miss Gibraltar 2024 Shania Ballester and the organising teams of the SDGG and Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS). The Fair will be held at the Rooke site in Queensway.

A varied range of rides for different age groups will be provided, all priced at £3. In addition, there will be tombolas, games, and other stalls, including those set up by local charitable organisations.

As in previous years, there will be eating and drinking outlets within the Fairground, including the popular Family Pavilion and a ‘churros’ stall.

The Family Pavilion will provide a full and varied daily entertainment programme. Admission to the Family Pavilion, which will be run by Gibmedia Ltd, will be free.

Entertainment at the Family Pavillion includes Waves (Nicholas Olivero, Jesse Martinez, and Ryan Duo), DJ No Limits, Rising Stars by MAG, Burning Loud, Interference, MAG Youth, Danza Academy, Rendition Singers, Jayline, Las Flamenquitas by Lindsay Olivero, GAMPA Youth Choir, Stylos Dance Academy, Verbena Night with Reflections, Renditions, Mediterranean Dance School, Tiffany Ferrary, Showdance Company, Sidelines, DJ Dani 90's, Transitions Dance, circus workshops, carnival games and Yalta Dance Studio.

“We hope everyone is looking forward to spending time with their family and friends at the Family Pavilion,” a spokesperson for Gibmedia Ltd said.

“We are keeping our outdoor seating area, which proved very popular last year. There will be daily entertainment from 9pm.”

“We have worked hard with GCS and the SDGG to keep our prices reasonable and competitive. We want everyone to be able to enjoy the Fair and look forward to welcoming you all to the Family Pavilion.”

The full programme of events for the Family Pavilion can be found online: www.culture.gi

