Entries open for the Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prize

The Sovereign Art Foundation (SAF) is announcing the call for entries to the third edition of their Students Prize in Gibraltar.

The award aims to nurture the talent of secondary school-aged children and raise awareness of the significance of art in the education system.

Out of the submissions, the judging panel will select 20 outstanding artworks, which will be featured in the Finalists' Exhibition to be held in November.

There will be three prizes awarded to three different students.

The winner of the Judge’s Prize will be awarded a trophy and £800; their school art department will receive £2,000.

Visitors and online viewers will be invited to vote for the Public Vote Prize, the winner of which will receive a trophy and £400; £1,000 for their school.

Furthermore, the Hassans Prize will award £400 each to both the student and their school.

Some of the artworks of the final 20 shortlisted will be sold via silent auction at the agreement of each student, with the proceeds and additional fundraising income split equally between the student and the local not-for-profit programmes SAF is funding locally.

A press release from SAF Gibraltar (registered charity 337) said it was grateful to have the backing of Gold sponsor Hassans International Law Firm Limited; silver sponsors Simmons Gainsford, Brooks MacDonald International; and, as bronze supporters, Ace Art, Image Graphics, Schroders and Gibraltar Cultural Services.

SAF runs 11 Student Prizes around the world. The first was in 2012 in Hong Kong, followed by additional Students Prizes in Guernsey, Bahrain, Singapore, Mauritius, Portugal, the Isle of Man, Malta and Gozo and London, Gibraltar and Chester (UK). The winners of both of the Gibraltar prizes (Judge’s and Public) will be automatically entered into the annual SAF Global Students Prize, showcasing their talent on an international stage.

Art students between the ages of 11 -18 in Gibraltar are being invited to submit their artworks online, at www.sovereignartfoundation.com/sp-gibraltar/

The deadline for submissions is October 13, 2023.

Details about the shortlist of entries, the exhibition and prize-giving ceremony will follow in due course.