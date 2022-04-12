Environmental Agency recalls more Kinder products

The Environmental Agency has said Ferrero have continued to withdraw and recall these products due to their possible link to reported cases of Salmonella in the United Kingdom.

Salmonella symptoms usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps, but no outbreak of Salmonella has been identified in Gibraltar and the action taken is precautionary.

The Belgian health authorities have informed, through the European Food Alert Network, that the recall has been extended to all batches of Kinder products manufactured in the Arlon factory plant in Belgium.

Due to this, the products made in the factory are subject to withdrawal regardless of their expiration date.

The recall does not affect any other products from their brand that have not been mentioned in this article.

The Environmental Agency said Gibraltar businesses who import and or sell these products have been contacted and affected products should have already been removed from sale.

Point-of-sale notices will be placed in all retail stores that are selling these products in Gibraltar.

The Environmental Agency’s consumer advice is do not eat this product and instead: Check if you have bought the affected product with the identified best before date(s) of the affected Ferrero products and return the product(s) to the store of purchase for a full refund.

Further information can be obtained by contacting the Environmental Agency on Tel 20070620

or emailing admin@eag.gi

Recalled products list in full:

(Ferrero, UK) Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini eggs, Kinder Egg Hunt Kit, Kinder Schokobons

(Ferrero Iberica, ES) Kinder Mix CHRISTMAS, Kinder Schokobons, Kinder Schokobons: White,

Kinder Surprise Maxi FROZEN, Kinder surprise Maxi NATOONS, Kinder surprise Maxi

CHRISTMAS, Kinder surprise Maxi SMURFS, Kinder surprise x6 CHRISTMAS, Kinder Happy Moments

Best Before End Dates:

(Ferrero, UK)

Kinder Surprise 20g and 20g x 3 - All dates up to and including 04/01/2023

Kinder Surprise 100g - All dates up to and including 21/08/2022

Kinder Mini Eggs 75g - All dates up to and including 21/08/2022

Kinder Egg Hunt Kit 150g - All dates up to and including 21/08/2022

Kinder Schokobons 70g, 200g and 320g - All dates up to and including 04/01/2023

(Ferrero Iberica, ES)

Kinder Schokobons 46g, 125g, 200g,225g,500g – All Dates

Schokobons White 200g – All Dates

Kinder Surprise Maxi FROZEN 100g – All Dates

Kinder Surprise Maxi NATOONS 100g – All Dates

Kinder Surprise Maxi CHRISTMAS 100g – All Dates

Kinder Surprise Maxi SMURFS 100g – All Dates

Kinder Surprise 6 units Christmas edition – All Dates

Kinder Happy Moments 133g – All Dates

Kinder Happy Moments 191g – All Dates

Kinder Mix Christmas T24 – All Dates

Kinder Mix HUCHA 131g – All Dates

Kinder Mix TOY 133 gr – All Dates

Kinder Mix ADVENT CALENDER HOUSE 3D – All Dates