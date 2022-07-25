Environmental Agency study shows high water quality at Rock beaches

The latest assessment by the Environmental Agency shows that the water quality at Gibraltar’s beaches remains high.

The water quality is assessed by regular testing of samples.

The methodology used is established by the EU and involves a cumulative assessment over the four preceding years.

The latest assessment available for a full year is for 2021.

It shows water quality at all Gibraltar’s beaches categorised as ‘Excellent’, except for Western Beach which is listed as ‘Good’.

Up until 2018, Western Beach had been labelled ‘Poor’, while Sandy Bay achieved only a ‘Sufficient’ grading until 2017.