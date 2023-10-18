Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 18th Oct, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Environmental department in Marine Mammal Medic Rescue Course

By Chronicle Staff
18th October 2023

Officials from the Department of the Environment’s Technical Team and Environmental Protection Officers have carried out a Marine Mammal Medic Rescue Course, including live exercises, with experts from the UK’s British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR).

Representatives from the Nautilus Project and the Marine Mammal Information, Research and Conservation Group (MMIRC) were also invited to undertake the course.

“BDMLR is a UK based non-governmental organisation which has been involved with the rescue of marine wildlife since 1988,” the Ministry for the Environment said.

“The Marine Mammal Medic Rescue course is a full day training programme designed to provide operatives with the basic knowledge, skills and expertise to enable teams to respond effectively to callouts involving marine mammals in distress such as dolphins and whales.”

Every year, BDMLR trains over 1,000 Marine Mammal Medics.

The organisation has over 20 whale and dolphin rescue pontoons located at strategic points throughout the UK, including one in Gibraltar, that can be used help stranded whales and dolphins.

Minister for the Environment Dr John Cortes said: “Improving our local response capabilities to marine mammals in distress is crucial to maximise the chances of saving any stranded animals that may reach our shores.”

“I have therefore always been committed to further expanding the training needs of the Department and stakeholders actively working to safeguard these emblematic species which we are privileged to have on our doorstep. It is our duty.”

The general public is kindly reminded that any sightings of marine animals in distress should be reported to the Department’s Environmental Protection and Research Unit (EPRU) as soon as possible on 58009620.

Most Read

Local News

Dame Judi Dench picks Hook in ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Local News

Alliance secures win in tight election with 95% of vote counted

Fri 13th Oct, 2023

Local News

CM to assign ministerial portfolios in first Cabinet meeting

Mon 16th Oct, 2023

Local News

CM vows to ‘listen more’ as ministerial portfolios announced after Cabinet meeting

Mon 16th Oct, 2023

Local News

Christian Hook on ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’ tonight

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th October 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Weather warning issued for Storm Aline

18th October 2023

Local News
RGP officer becomes Falkland Islands’ temporary Chief of Police

18th October 2023

Local News
GSLY encourages young people to join the GSLP youth section

18th October 2023

Local News
Gibraltar-based AADS secures $66m US defence contract for counter-narcotics vehicles

18th October 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023