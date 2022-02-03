Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 3rd Feb, 2022

Local News

Environmentalists search for clues after five turtles wash up Gibraltar and nearby beaches

Pic by Paco Campaña/Diario Area

By Eyleen Gomez
3rd February 2022

A total of five turtles have washed up on beaches in Gibraltar and nearby coastline in the past few days, with all creatures missing one or more flipper. Although the cause of death cannot be confirmed, environmental campaigners believe they may have drowned after becoming entangled in fishing nets. Based on the shell length all...

