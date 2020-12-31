Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 31st Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

ERG says agreement is cross-border ‘win-win’

David Parody

By Chronicle Staff
31st December 2020

The Equality Rights Group welcomed the announcement of a Brexit agreement for Gibraltar, describing the Schengen negotiations as a “win-win for both Spaniards and Gibraltarians”.

In a statement issued shortly after the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, gave a live press conference from No.6 Convent Place on Thursday, the ERG said: "Tacit as the early agreement on Gibraltar’s admission into the Schengen acquis may be, it is nonetheless already progress for all sides.”

“Win-Win for both Spaniards and Gibraltarians is historically reachable and possible.”

“"Not least, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has to be recognised for the important and complex work of statesmanship and diplomacy which this move has already required, and which continuing negotiations over the coming six months will necessitate.”

"The achievement signalled by this momentous first step forward, if sustained,  holds significant promise for overcoming over three centuries of negativity,  stagnation and downright confrontation.”

Felix Alvarez, ERG Chair, said: "As an organisation which attaches maximum importance and value to human concerns, we support Government’s efforts in finding positive solutions to past ills for our people.”

“I have today written to the Chief Minister conveying our congratulations."

 

Most Read

Breaking News

Political agreement reached for Gibraltar’s post-Brexit future

Thu 31st Dec, 2020

Brexit

‘Intense’ negotiations as Gib deal edges ‘ever closer’

Wed 30th Dec, 2020

Brexit

UK has 'political and moral obligation' to secure post-Brexit deal for Gibraltar, Commons told

Wed 30th Dec, 2020

Brexit

Negotiations continue ‘every hour available’ as post-Brexit deal for Gib ‘remarkably close’

Tue 29th Dec, 2020

Local News

‘Deep concern’ as Gib registers 180 new Covid cases

Wed 30th Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
TG welcomes agreement ‘in principle’, will review details

31st December 2020

Local News
GSD gives ‘cautious welcome’ to Gib agreement

31st December 2020

Local News
Brexit agreement provides 'crucial breathing space', Unite says

31st December 2020

Local News
Active Covid cases reach 752, after 67 detected

31st December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020