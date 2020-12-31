ERG says agreement is cross-border ‘win-win’

The Equality Rights Group welcomed the announcement of a Brexit agreement for Gibraltar, describing the Schengen negotiations as a “win-win for both Spaniards and Gibraltarians”.

In a statement issued shortly after the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, gave a live press conference from No.6 Convent Place on Thursday, the ERG said: "Tacit as the early agreement on Gibraltar’s admission into the Schengen acquis may be, it is nonetheless already progress for all sides.”

“Win-Win for both Spaniards and Gibraltarians is historically reachable and possible.”

“"Not least, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has to be recognised for the important and complex work of statesmanship and diplomacy which this move has already required, and which continuing negotiations over the coming six months will necessitate.”

"The achievement signalled by this momentous first step forward, if sustained, holds significant promise for overcoming over three centuries of negativity, stagnation and downright confrontation.”

Felix Alvarez, ERG Chair, said: "As an organisation which attaches maximum importance and value to human concerns, we support Government’s efforts in finding positive solutions to past ills for our people.”

“I have today written to the Chief Minister conveying our congratulations."