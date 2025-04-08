Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Ermelinda Duartes’ first solo exhibition explores nature through conceptual art

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
8th April 2025

Ermelinda Duarte is showing five years of handmade clay works that reflect her commitment to environmental consciousness and artistic experimentation. Ermelinda Duarte has launched first solo exhibition, The Touch of Earth, at the Fine Arts Gallery this month, showcasing five years of innovative work. The exhibition includes collaborative and personal works, focusing on themes like...

