Fri 7th Feb, 2025

Ernest Montado, distinguished civil servant, dies aged 72

Archive image of Ernest Montado during his time as Chief Secretary. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
7th February 2025

Ernest Montado CBE, a highly respected former civil servant with a lifelong dedication to Gibraltar’s governance and diplomacy, died on Friday aged 72.

The news of Mr Montado’s death was received with great sadness by the Gibraltar Government, which said he had left “left an indelible mark on the Gibraltarians”.

Mr Montado was Chief Secretary to the Government of Gibraltar, playing a pivotal role in shaping the administration and fostering relations between Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, and Spain.

He participated in numerous negotiations over the future of Gibraltar, including the Cordoba Agreement.

During his distinguished career, he served as Principal Secretary to four Chief Ministers between 1986 and 2007, contributing to key negotiations and policy developments.

He also served as Financial Secretary at a very young age and on occasions acted for the Deputy Governor and the Governor.

In recognition of his invaluable service, Her Majesty the Queen bestowed upon him the honour of Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 1996 and the Gibraltar Parliament awarded him the Gibraltar Medallion of Honour in 2014, reflecting the deep appreciation of the people of Gibraltar for his unwavering commitment.

Beyond his official roles, Mr Montado remained an active voice in Gibraltar’s political landscape.

In 2021, he published an article in the Gibraltar Chronicle entitled “Let’s give the treaty a chance”, in which he championed diplomatic solutions and the importance of treaties in securing Gibraltar’s future.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo expressed his deep sorrow at the news.

“Ernest Montado was a dedicated public servant and close friend whose contributions to Gibraltar’s governance and international relations were invaluable,” Mr Picardo said.

“His wisdom, professionalism, and commitment to Gibraltar will be sorely missed.”

“I shall personally miss him greatly.”

“He is undoubtedly one of the greatest Gibraltarians of the post war generation, one of Gibraltar's most committed Public Servants and a Gibraltarian who British and Spanish officials had the highest regard and respect for.”

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Gibraltar, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

