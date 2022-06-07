Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 7th Jun, 2022

ERS celebrates Jubilee

By Chronicle Staff
7th June 2022

The Elderly Residential Services (ERS) celebration the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a traditionally themed street party lunch with plenty of delicious food and drinks enjoyed by everyone.

Homemade decorations adorned both the ground floor salon for indoor dining and the patio for ‘Al Fresco’ dining.

Live entertainment was provided by Jon Fernendez and Eric & Company, photos with the Queen, tattoos and juggling were amongst the side attractions.

The afternoon was topped off by the arrival of the ice cream van generously funded by The Friends of Mount Alvernia.

