ERS celebrates Jubilee

The Elderly Residential Services (ERS) celebration the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a traditionally themed street party lunch with plenty of delicious food and drinks enjoyed by everyone.

Homemade decorations adorned both the ground floor salon for indoor dining and the patio for ‘Al Fresco’ dining.

Live entertainment was provided by Jon Fernendez and Eric & Company, photos with the Queen, tattoos and juggling were amongst the side attractions.

The afternoon was topped off by the arrival of the ice cream van generously funded by The Friends of Mount Alvernia.