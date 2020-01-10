Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 10th Jan, 2020

Local News

ESG and Gibtelecom to hold public debate on 5G

By Chronicle Staff
10th January 2020

The local environmental group ESG continues to express its concerns over the roll out of a 5G network by Gibtelecom in Gibraltar.

Due to these concerns it has arranged for a public debate on the technology to be held on Friday, January 24 at 7pm in the Lecture Room in the John Mackintosh Hall.

This debate will be held with representatives from Gibtelecom present “to ensure both sides of the story are covered in detail,” said the group.

In a statement it noted it has voiced concerns, which have been shared by others, “over the ever-increasing electro magnetic radiation pollution deriving from the gadgets we use and the masts that service these.”

The group acknowledged that the use of this technology is an inevitable aspect of everyday life.

But, “we continue to believe that careful use at a personal level, and the precautionary principle applied at an industrial level, should always be applied,” said a statement from the group.

The ESG has held separate meetings recently with the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and with Gibtelecom to share its concerns about 5G coming to Gibraltar.

It notes that at a development and planning commission meeting last year Gibtelecom received approval to install four masts for testing and data collection purposes.

“The ESG believes it is now time for a public debate to be held to enable a full, free and informative discussion to take place,” said the statement.

Anyone interested in the debate can register via email: 5Gdebate@gibtelecom.net from January 15 and not before.

Due to venue restrictions and to ensure a full exchange of views can take place, there will be a limit on numbers and the first 45 people to register will attend.

Should interest exceed capacity there has already been discussion of holding a second debate.

The two entities are asking those registering to submit a question or comment they wish to see debated with their email.

The meeting will be strictly curtailed to only those who have registered and received confirmation.

The debate is expected to last up to two hours maximum.

