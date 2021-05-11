ESG calls the latest oil spill ‘unacceptable’

The ESG was alerted on Monday to an oil slick off Gibraltar’s coastline which was later traced to have landed at three beaches including Rosia Bay, Camp Bay and Little Bay.

“The thick black sludge was present in worrying levels at Rosia Bay and reports were made with the Department of the Environment responding promptly to establish immediate clean-up operations with the help from Brightside,” said a statement from the ESG.

It also highlighted concerns regarding the public entering the water in the areas and advice caution when doing so.



“This oil spill could have originated elsewhere and is the subject of yet another investigation following the spill seen within our harbour waters over the weekend,” said the ESG statement.

“Large or small these spills are becoming all too frequent and are damaging our natural environment and are unacceptable.”

It is calling on the Port to fully apply its resources to ensure standards are being followed and identify and fine polluters.

Finally it thanked all those who responded late on Monday night to begin the clean-up operations that continued on Tuesday.