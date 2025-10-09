ESG highlights progress following meetings with Department of Transport

The Environmental Safety Group (ESG) has held a series of meetings with the Department of Transport during 2025 and has welcomed a number of initiatives now in place to address areas of concern.

The group noted that Gibraltar’s local bus fleet is now running on HVO fuel, which it said reduces harmful emissions by up to 90 per cent.

An ESG spokesperson said: “We hope this will be followed by all private, tourism and commercial vehicles switching to HVO, a move better facilitated by removing import duty on HVO fuel for road vehicles. This is already in place for shipping use and sales.”

The ESG also welcomed improvements in the regulation of food takeaway companies and their associated transport operations, including tighter rules on staff conditions, pay, uniforms, identification numbers, licences and registration. It added that the introduction of a mandatory taxi service at the airport during all flight activity was long overdue and a positive step.

On the issue of tourist cycling groups, the ESG said group sizes should be limited to ensure the safety of cyclists and other road users, noting that some groups seen locally had been “alarmingly large”. The group added that similar limits are common in other cities.

It also reiterated its call for Wayfinding Signs to be installed around Gibraltar to support active travel and encourage walking. The ESG noted that the initiative was mentioned in this year’s budget as being at the design stage.

The group further welcomed the Government’s announcement that new replacement buses for the Upper Town service would be purchased soon, and asked when these were likely to be in operation.