Mon 31st Mar, 2025

ESG raises concerns over North Mole Power Station emissions

By Chronicle Staff
31st March 2025

The Environmental Safety Group (ESG) has raised concerns with government agencies regarding emissions from the North Mole Power Station over the past 10 days.

The organisation first highlighted the issue, as reported last week in this newspaper, after receiving public complaints about heavy yellow plumes at the plant. ESG stated that initial responses from authorities were not forthcoming.

The Environmental Agency later informed ESG that the Gibraltar Electricity Authority (GEA) believed the urea used to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions was of poor quality and that new supplies were being sourced.

However, after continued high stack emission readings on the YouTube portal, ESG pressed for further clarification. At the end of last week, the group was informed that works at the LNG terminal or possible upgrades had resulted in the power station operating on diesel for nearly two weeks. ESG expressed surprise at this development, as it had previously been given a different explanation.

The Government had told the Chronicle when questioned on the issue that yellow smoke emanating from the North Mole power station is due to ongoing planned maintenance at the LNG storage plant, which requires the use of automotive gas oil for combustion in the interim period.

The maintenance work started on March 17 and should be finished by March 31, allowing a switch back to natural gas supply.

The Government also insisted there are no health concerns.

“Occasionally, a yellow plume can sometimes be seen emanating from the exhaust stacks at our North Mole Power Station for short periods of time when combusting automotive gas oil, as is the case at present as a result of the planned maintenance,” said the Gibraltar Government in response to questions.

“This yellow plume is a visible representation of nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) present in the exhaust gasses of our engines, and occurs during certain operating conditions.”

For a brief time after engine start-up, particularly during cold starts, the Selective Catalytic Reducer system is not yet operational as it requires heating to function.

The ESG has raised concerns with the government over how this was permitted beyond start-up or emergency use, in line with industry regulations.

It welcomed the restoration of gas supply and controlled emissions but emphasised the need for transparency regarding industrial activity that may impact public health and the environment.
The group said it expects best practices to be followed and is awaiting further clarification from the government.

