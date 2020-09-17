ESG to ‘Clean up the World’ this Saturday

The ESG will be holding its Global Clean up the World Campaign in Gibraltar this Saturday, with measures in place to enable volunteers to adhere to Covid-19 regulations.

Sensitive and important habitats will be tackled to ensure they are in a better state of health in order to thrive over the next 12 months, the ESG said.

In addition to tackling various sites, filming will take place in order to help spread more awareness and understanding of the issues surrounding litter and waste in the environment.

The ESG said it will also send reports to the relevant authorities over forgotten areas, or hotspots that spring up exposing underlying problems such as fly tipping.

This will also include any chronic issues due to careless and repeated littering will also be highlighted for greater efforts on enforcement.

“We are delighted as organisers that we are still able to have some activity this year and regret not having publicised and called for volunteers as we have done in the past,” the ESG said in a statement.

“This is because we have followed official Covid advice to keep the operation specific and restricted.”

“Globally Clean up the World continues to resonate with many communities and we are grateful to Gibraltar for once again getting behind this positive and inspiring campaign.”