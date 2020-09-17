Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 17th Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

ESG to ‘Clean up the World’ this Saturday

Archive photo of Clean Up Gibraltar - Youth Groups

By Chronicle Staff
17th September 2020

The ESG will be holding its Global Clean up the World Campaign in Gibraltar this Saturday, with measures in place to enable volunteers to adhere to Covid-19 regulations.

Sensitive and important habitats will be tackled to ensure they are in a better state of health in order to thrive over the next 12 months, the ESG said.

In addition to tackling various sites, filming will take place in order to help spread more awareness and understanding of the issues surrounding litter and waste in the environment.

The ESG said it will also send reports to the relevant authorities over forgotten areas, or hotspots that spring up exposing underlying problems such as fly tipping.

This will also include any chronic issues due to careless and repeated littering will also be highlighted for greater efforts on enforcement.

“We are delighted as organisers that we are still able to have some activity this year and regret not having publicised and called for volunteers as we have done in the past,” the ESG said in a statement.

“This is because we have followed official Covid advice to keep the operation specific and restricted.”

“Globally Clean up the World continues to resonate with many communities and we are grateful to Gibraltar for once again getting behind this positive and inspiring campaign.”

Most Read

Local News

Sale of Fortress House

Wed 16th Sep, 2020

Local News

Spanish Senate approves tax treaty

Wed 16th Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Plans filed for new Queensway park

Mon 14th Sep, 2020

Local News

Three charged with conspiracy to defraud Bland Ltd over Govt security work

Tue 15th Sep, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
DPC suggest improvements for Montagu Park project, and approves 5G masts

17th September 2020

Local News
Governor visits Uni of Gib

17th September 2020

Local News
Gib easyJet flight diverted to Portugal

17th September 2020

Local News
Vessel from Colombia released after police find nothing

17th September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020