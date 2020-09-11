Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 11th Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

EU boosts 'no deal' planning as UK refuses to give way in Brexit stalemate

Jonathan Brady

By Reuters
11th September 2020

By William James and John Chalmers

The European Union stepped up planning for a "no deal" Brexit on Friday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government refused to revoke a plan to break the divorce treaty that Brussels says will sink four years of talks.

Britain said explicitly this week that it plans to break international law by breaching parts of the Withdrawal Agreement treaty that it signed in January, when it formally left the bloc.

Britain says the move is aimed at clarifying ambiguities, but it caused a new crisis in talks less than four months before a post-Brexit transition period ends in December.

"It is now up to the UK government to re-establish trust," a deputy head of the bloc's executive, Maros Sefcovic, said late on Friday. Mr Sefcovic spoke after informing EU lawmakers of his unsuccessful talks the previous day in London where he demanded that Britain scrap by the end of this month the plan to breach the divorce treaty.

Britain has refused, saying its parliament is sovereign above international law.

"As the United Kingdom looks to what kind of future trade relationship it wants with the European Union, a prerequisite for that is honouring agreements that are already in place," said Pascal Donohoe, chairman of euro zone finance ministers.

As the atmosphere soured between London and Brussels, Japan and Britain said they had reached agreement in principle on a bilateral trade deal that meant 99% of the Britain's exports to Japan would be tariff-free.

NO DEAL

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Thursday, after talks in London, that the bloc was increasing its planning for a ‘no deal’ Brexit at the end of this year after trade talks made little progress.

"The UK has not engaged in a reciprocal way on fundamental EU principles and interests," Mr Barnier said. "Nobody should underestimate the practical, economic and social consequences of a 'no deal' scenario."

Britain rejected Mr Barnier's view.

"We don't recognise the suggestion that we've not engaged, we've been engaged in talks pretty consistently for many months now," a British source said.

"The problem is the EU seems to define engagement as accepting large elements of their position rather than being engaged in discussions."

The government said parliament would debate the contentious Internal Market Bill on Monday.

The bill will face opposition in both houses of parliament as many senior British politicians have expressed shock that London is explicitly planning to breach international law.

"The government will have to think again," said Norman Lamont, a Brexit supporting member of the House of Lords, the upper chamber.

"I don't think this will get through the Lords, in its present form," Lamont said. "It is impossible to defend. They'll have to think again.” (Reuters)

Most Read

Local News

Wales removes Gibraltar from quarantine exemption list, but no change in England

Thu 3rd Sep, 2020

Local News

Boris Johnson says ‘no fragment’ of British sovereignty ‘will be given away’ against Gibraltar’s wishes

Thu 10th Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

UK exercises direct rule in Cayman case with echoes in Gib

Mon 7th Sep, 2020

Features

National Day through the years

Wed 9th Sep, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Brexit deal in the balance after the UK rejects EU ultimatum

11th September 2020

Brexit
UK and Japan agree free trade agreement

11th September 2020

Brexit
Brexit brinkmanship: EU orders UK to scrap plan for treaty breach, UK refuses

10th September 2020

Brexit
Irish Government warns Brexit deal changes undermine progress in trade talks

9th September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020