Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 6th Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

EU ends legal challenge over Gibraltar state aid

Photo: Mauro Bottaro/European Commission

By Chronicle Staff
6th October 2021

The European Commission has ended its legal challenge against the UK over state aid granted by Gibraltar to multinational companies after Britain said the support had been fully recovered.

The EU executive said in a statement on Wednesday that it had repealed its decision to refer the UK to the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

The Commission found in December 2018 that Gibraltar's corporate tax exemption regime for passive interest and royalties, as well as five specific tax rulings, were illegal under EU state aid rules and ordered the recovery of around 100 million euros by April 2019.

By March 2021, Gibraltar had only recovered aid from two out of four beneficiaries, prompting the Commission to refer Britain to the ECJ.

However, the Commission said that Gibraltar had completed the recovery of state aid by July 14.

The decision was welcomed by the Gibraltar Government.

“I am delighted with the result announced today,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“I would like to express my thanks to the Income Tax Office for having vigorously pursued the recovery from the two outstanding companies.”

“The timing of today’s decision, just when we are about to embark on negotiations on our future relationship with the EU, is also most welcome.”

Most Read

Brexit

EU ministers give green light to ‘hard and tricky’ treaty talks

Tue 5th Oct, 2021

Local News

Azopardi detects change in the air

Tue 5th Oct, 2021

Local News

Gib must ‘tread carefully’ in treaty talks, Azopardi says

Tue 5th Oct, 2021

Local News

GSD calls for clarity on personal tax returns

Mon 4th Oct, 2021

Local News

Income tax return forms available online in 'simplified' process, Govt says

Tue 5th Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GFSB welcomes Main Street BID scheme

6th October 2021

Local News
‘Deeply concerning’ survey finds majority of Care Agency staff stressed

5th October 2021

Local News
Income tax return forms available online in 'simplified' process, Govt says

5th October 2021

Local News
GDRF calls out on delays to full implementation of UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities

5th October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021