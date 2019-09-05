Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 5th Sep, 2019

EU 'still waiting for new Brexit proposals from UK'

By Press Association
5th September 2019

The European Union has said the British Government has made no proposals for ending the Brexit deadlock ahead of a new round of technical talks aimed at ending the impasse on Friday.

European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said that for the talks to make progress "we would need to receive concrete proposals that are compatible with the Withdrawal Agreement".

Ms Andreeva said UK negotiator David Frost and his EU counterparts have "agreed to meet again on Friday" in Brussels, following a first meeting on Wednesday.

She declined to speculate on developments in the British Parliament, saying: "Our working assumption is that Brexit should occur on October 31 as was demanded by the UK."

