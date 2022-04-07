Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 7th Apr, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

EuroCOP and RGP clash over collision inquest findings

By Gabriella Peralta
7th April 2022

Criticism over the handling of an inquest into a fatal collision at sea drew a strong response from the Royal Gibraltar Police yesterday, after the European Confederation of Police's President, Calum Steele, said it was “shocking” that senior police officers had remained silent in the process. Mr Steele made the statement at the opening of...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Storm batters coastlines in Gibraltar and La Linea

Tue 5th Apr, 2022

Local News

Bring me evidence, ‘not hunches’, judge tells police

Sat 2nd Apr, 2022

Local News

Storm swells batter Gibraltar and La Linea coastlines

Mon 4th Apr, 2022

Local News

Design submitted for new Ocean Village venue

Mon 4th Apr, 2022

Local News

Burst pipe causes traffic standstill

Wed 6th Apr, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th April 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
At Campion Park, Gibraltar remembers its Naval Grounds football roots

7th April 2022

Local News
Application for Europa Road house filed

7th April 2022

Local News
‘Boats’ exhibition launched at Fine Arts Gallery

7th April 2022

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps open the gap at the top as they come close to claiming title

7th April 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022