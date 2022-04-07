EuroCOP and RGP clash over collision inquest findings
Criticism over the handling of an inquest into a fatal collision at sea drew a strong response from the Royal Gibraltar Police yesterday, after the European Confederation of Police's President, Calum Steele, said it was “shocking” that senior police officers had remained silent in the process. Mr Steele made the statement at the opening of...
