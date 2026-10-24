Europa claim win over misfiring Lynx

Europa 2-0 Lynx

Europa claimed a much-needed three points against Lynx on Friday evening, knowing they could ill afford to drop further points against a side surprisingly languishing in the bottom half of the table.

Europa enjoyed the greater share of possession in the opening stages, pressing against a Lynx side in purple. Few clear-cut opportunities were created in the first half-hour, with Lynx offering little evidence of the firepower needed to trouble De Luca's goal.

The deadlock was broken in the 35th minute. Building patiently from the back, Europa saw Vinet drive a ball through into the path of Farisato Ferro. Running onto the pass, Ferro struck first time to send the ball past Jamie Robba.

Lynx appealed for a penalty in the 38th minute when Robba went to ground as he appeared poised to strike at goal. The claims were dismissed, although Lynx earned a corner from the incident. That set-piece ended with another Lynx player on the ground, but the appeals were again waved away.

Although Lynx attempted to work their way back into the match, they struggled with the final ball and offered little threat in front of De Luca's goal.

Their best opportunity came in the 54th minute, when the ball was scrambled away from the goalmouth before falling at the feet of Salah, whose effort sailed well over the crossbar.

Lynx's lack of precision in front of goal was punished in the 68th minute. Following a short corner, Europa floated a ball into the penalty area from near the corner of the box. Mouehli rose above the Lynx defenders, left unmarked, to glance his header past Robba at the near post.

The goal cemented Europa's advantage, which they were to protect until the final whistle.

Robba denied Vinet with a good save in the 74th minute as Europa searched for a third goal.

Europa had a penalty appeal of their own waved away in the 87th minute before seeing an 89th-minute effort ruled out for a foul on a defender.

The three points temporarily lifted Europa into seventh place, securing only their second win of the season.

Lynx, meanwhile, remain without a win this season and continue to struggle in front of goal, having scored just five times in eight matches.