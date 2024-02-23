Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 23rd Feb, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Europa Clinches Narrow Victory Over Glacis United

By Stephen Ignacio
23rd February 2024

Europa secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Glacis United in a tightly contested encounter at the Europa Stadium. The lone goal of the match came in the 68th minute when Del Rio capitalized on a rebound, pouncing on the loose ball to find the back of the net just moments after coming on as a substitute.
Throughout the match, Europa asserted their dominance, controlling the pace and dictating play with their slick passing and movement off the ball. Despite a disallowed goal in the final minutes of the first half, Europa remained undeterred, continuing to press forward in search of the breakthrough.
Glacis United, on the other hand, struggled to gain a foothold in the game, with Europa’s high pressure and relentless pursuit of possession limiting their opportunities to create meaningful chances. Despite some valiant defensive efforts, Glacis found themselves unable to mount a sustained threat against Europa’s organized backline.
The match saw moments of excitement, with Glacis goalkeeper Jake making a crucial save in the 84th minute to deny Europa from extending their lead. However, Glacis’ resilience was ultimately not enough to prevent Europa from securing all three points.
In the dying minutes of the game, Europa showcased their control and composure, retaining possession for an extended period and frustrating Glacis’ attempts to regain the ball. The long spell of possession proved effective in seeing out the victory, with Europa ultimately emerging victorious.
With this win, Europa notched their fifth victory of the season and climbed to eighth place in the league standings. Under the guidance of head coach De Pietro, Europa has shown significant improvement in recent matches, firmly establishing themselves as contenders for a top-six finish as the season progresses.
In another match, Lions Gibraltar and Europa Point battled to a scoreless draw, with both sides showcasing their defensive solidity and resilience. Despite Lions Gibraltar’s position at the foot of the table, they continue to demonstrate a newfound fighting spirit, causing headaches for higher-ranked teams and earning valuable points in their quest for survival.
As the league campaign enters its decisive phase, Europa remains focused on their goal of securing a top-six finish and competing in the championship group. With their recent resurgence in form, Europa looks poised to continue their ascent up the table and challenge the league’s elite teams in the weeks ahead.

Most Read

Local News

Revised plans for Rooke site integrate historic Dock 4

Tue 20th Feb, 2024

Local News

CM ‘convinced’ treaty will be agreed, but UK/Gib red lines on sovereignty are ‘impenetrable’

Thu 22nd Feb, 2024

Local News

Prefab elderly care home hit by ‘non-modular’ delays

Wed 21st Feb, 2024

Local News

Chief Secretary in high-level London meetings

Thu 22nd Feb, 2024

Local News

Male sanitary bins installed across all public toilets the Rock

Wed 21st Feb, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd February 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps Secure Convincing Victory Against Lynx in Rock Cup Quarter Final Clash

23rd February 2024

Sports
College 501 Team Clinches Gibraltar Darts Association Friendship Cup

23rd February 2024

Sports
Magpies Soar to Victory Over College 1975 FC in Spectacular Fashion

23rd February 2024

Sports
St. Joseph Edges Out Lynx to stay top

23rd February 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024