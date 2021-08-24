Europa Futsal faced third heavy defeat

Europa Futsal faced its third heavy defeat and the biggest one of all in their final match of the UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary round against Finnish side Dynamo Kampuksen.

Although they Gibraltar Futsal league champions were to score three goals themselves in the first half Kampuksen put fourteen goals past the Gibraltar team finishing what was a disappointing debut in the Futsal Champions League.

With a total of 31 goals against and eight in favour, Europa sat firmly at the foot of their group F table.

