Europa go top of the table as Glacis crumble (match report)
Glacis United faced a miserable Sunday afternoon of football with own goals and red cards bringing chaos to their bid to stay in the top six. Europa looked for an early positive start immediately looking for a goal from the kick off. Glacis Utd, who had been dealt a blow by Lincoln Red Imps last...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here