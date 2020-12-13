Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 13th Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Europa jump to top of the league in match where HGPs were in abundance

By Stephen Ignacio
13th December 2020

(Updated with image gallery) Europa 9-0 Manchester 62 Europa FC against Manchester 62 might not have been a classic but with both teams focusing on their home grown players it was a testament to the progress the league has made in promoting local players. The introduction of the five home grown player rule, although seeing...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Rock welcomes Wizz Air’s first flight from Luton

Fri 11th Dec, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia to ease regional restrictions from Saturday

Thu 10th Dec, 2020

Brexit

Spain’s Foreign Minister says negotiators have ‘a duty’ to agree a deal on Gib frontier mobility

Sun 13th Dec, 2020

Local News

For ERS, Covid-19 vaccine opens up challenges and opportunities

Sat 12th Dec, 2020

Brexit

Spain commences ‘urgent’ works to remodel border as Brexit deadline looms

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Under 19s training for 2021 (incl. image gallery)

13th December 2020

Sports
Rogers cruises past competition as he wins the 10K (Incl. image gallery)

13th December 2020

Sports
No Boxing Day Run or Polar Bear swim this year

13th December 2020

Sports
Glacis chances of top six finish looking bleak

12th December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020