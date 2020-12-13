Europa jump to top of the league in match where HGPs were in abundance
(Updated with image gallery) Europa 9-0 Manchester 62 Europa FC against Manchester 62 might not have been a classic but with both teams focusing on their home grown players it was a testament to the progress the league has made in promoting local players. The introduction of the five home grown player rule, although seeing...
