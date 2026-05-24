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Sun 24th May, 2026

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Sports

Europa milestone with first win in Challenge I

By Stephen Ignacio
24th May 2026

It was history in the making for Europa Women’s Hockey as they recorded the first-ever victory for a Gibraltar women’s club in the EuroHockey Challenge I competition.

After suffering two defeats and remaining scoreless in both matches, Europa faced Luxembourg in their final group encounter.

Europa broke the deadlock in the 11th minute through Kate Gourley, setting the tone for the match.

Alex Casciaro added a second in the 27th minute to provide Europa with the boost they had been looking for.

It proved to be a tough encounter, with Europa conceding in the 53rd minute.

However, with victory in their sights and a historic moment for Gibraltar women’s hockey within reach, Europa added a third goal to their tally.

Rachel Houston sealed victory in the final seconds of the match to secure Europa a 3-1 win and a third-place finish in their group.

Europa now face a final match this Monday, where a victory would see them finish fifth overall and safeguard their place in the Challenge I division. As league champions, they would also fill Gibraltar’s spot in next season’s competition themselves.

Louise Valarino also adding to the celebrations earning player of the match.

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