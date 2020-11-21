Europa Point And Glacis United share the points
Glacis United 1-1 Europa Point First official Jason Barcelo had a busy ninety minutes in a stop and start match where neither team held back from the tackles. The Europa Point versus Glacis United match was no where near a classic, but with both teams improving somewhat in form there was very little between the...
