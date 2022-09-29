Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 29th Sep, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Europa Women stamp their claim to bid for title with fourteen goals demolition of Manchester 62

By Stephen Ignacio
29th September 2022

Europa Women’s side stamped their claim to bidding for the women’s league title with a fourteen goal demolition of Manchester 62 women’s side. Although Manchester 62 have signed a couple of players on a pro-contract this season they were no challenge against a Europa side who have been knocking on the door for the league...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gib-registered gambling company fined £2.87m over social responsibility and anti-money laundering failings

Wed 28th Sep, 2022

Local News

Superyacht Axioma sold for $37.5m

Tue 27th Sep, 2022

Local News

Gibraltarian wins UK’s Top Model Charity People’s Choice Award

Sat 24th Sep, 2022

Brexit

CM urges Spain to avoid ‘last-minute hardball’ in treaty negotiations, hints at referendum ‘at right moment’

Thu 22nd Sep, 2022

Local News

Plans filed for cultural hub in Fortress House

Thu 22nd Sep, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th September 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Lynx women took first three points of the season

29th September 2022

Sports
Strongman Champions League arrives at Casemates Square

29th September 2022

Sports
New season will see six British coaches on the touchline

29th September 2022

Sports
Volleyball 2021/22 season awards presentation

28th September 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022