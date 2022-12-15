European Commission ready to ‘intensify further’ pace of Gib treaty talks
The European Commission on Thursday reconfirmed its support for a UK/EU deal on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc, adding it was ready to “intensify further” the pace of the negotiation toward a deal. The message came from Commission vice president Maroš Šefčovič, who leads the negotiation for Brussels, and followed a meeting with UK...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here